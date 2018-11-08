Updated general election results for Wednesday, Nov. 7

We’ve posted latest vote counts from local legislative races and issues we are following, as updated Wednesday afternoon by both the Washington Secretary of State and Snohomish County elections. You can see more results at this link.
|
Snohomish County Proposition Number 1 – Emergency Communication Systems and Facilities Sales and Use Tax
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Approved
|119,834
|53.81%
|
Rejected
|102,875
|46.19%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|222,709
|Public Utilities District Number 1 Commissioner District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
|County
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Island
|
Rebecca Wolfe
|2,921
|50.11%
|
David Chan
|2,908
|49.89%
|Snohomish
|
Rebecca Wolfe
|98,037
|50.93%
|
David Chan
|94,444
|49.07%
|Combined Total
|All
|
Rebecca Wolfe
|100,958
|50.91%
|
David Chan
|97,352
|49.09%
|Total Votes
|198,310
|100%
|Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|31,765
|69.29%
|
(Prefers Republican Party)
|14,076
|30.71%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|45,841
|Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|29,240
|63.75%
|
(Prefers Republican Party)
|16,630
|36.25%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|45,870
|Legislative District 32 – State Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|28,443
|69%
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|12,780
|31%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|41,223
|Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|34,534
|76.2%
|
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10,789
|23.8%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|45,323
|Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|33,657
|74.52%
|
(Prefers Republican Party)
|11,511
|25.48%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|45,168