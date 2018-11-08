Updated general election results for Wednesday, Nov. 7

We've posted latest vote counts from local legislative races and issues we are following, as updated Wednesday afternoon by both the Washington Secretary of State and Snohomish County elections.

Snohomish County Proposition Number 1 – Emergency Communication Systems and Facilities Sales and Use Tax
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved
 119,834 53.81%
Rejected
 102,875 46.19%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 222,709

 

Public Utilities District Number 1 Commissioner District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
County Candidate Vote Vote %
Island
Rebecca Wolfe
 2,921 50.11%
David Chan
 2,908 49.89%
Snohomish
Rebecca Wolfe
 98,037 50.93%
David Chan
 94,444 49.07%
Combined Total
All
Rebecca Wolfe
 100,958 50.91%
David Chan
 97,352 49.09%
Total Votes 198,310 100%

 

Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 1

County Results & Map
Candidate Vote Vote %
Derek Stanford
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 31,765 69.29%
Josh Colver
(Prefers Republican Party)
 14,076 30.71%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 45,841

 

Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 2

County Results & Map
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shelley Kloba
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 29,240 63.75%
Debra Blodgett
(Prefers Republican Party)
 16,630 36.25%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 45,870
Legislative District 32 – State Senator

County Results & Map
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jesse Salomon
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 28,443 69%
Maralyn Chase
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 12,780 31%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 41,223
Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 1

County Results & Map
Candidate Vote Vote %
Cindy Ryu
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 34,534 76.2%
Diodato (Dio) Boucsieguez
(Prefers Republican Party)
 10,789 23.8%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 45,323
Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 2

County Results & Map
Candidate Vote Vote %
Lauren Davis
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 33,657 74.52%
Frank Deisler
(Prefers Republican Party)
 11,511 25.48%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 45,168

