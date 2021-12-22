Updated City of MLT development and impact fees go into effect Jan. 1

Updated development and impact fees will go into effect in the City of Mountlake Terrace Jan. 1, 2022. Each year the city considers and adopts fee schedules for development services, which includes the review, permitting and inspection of land use and construction projects.

Impact fees are used to fund the costs of capital improvements, such as new parks, public buildings, police and fire stations, and the new Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza. The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved these fee increases on Dec. 6. Fees for most programs will increase to bring rates in line with the cost of providing services. Some fees are proposed to be raised by higher amounts in circumstances where the cost of providing services is significantly higher than the fee amount, or where necessary to ensure continuity of services.

The development fees apply to all new permit applications received on or after Jan. 1, the city said. Impact fees are applied when permits are issued. Detailed information on the proposed fee schedules can be found here.

For more information, contact Christy Osborn, Community and Economic Development Director, at 425-744-6281 or cosborn@ci.mlt.wa.us.