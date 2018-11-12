Update: Two live auctions for trips, celebrity guitars and more during Nov. 16 Tip a Cop fundraiser

An update on the Tip a Cop and First Responders fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16 at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace, benefiting children in need.

Seaun Richards, president of the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation that is sponsoring the event, notes that there will be two live auctions – at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — that includes a trip to Las Vegas, a trip to Mexico, signed celebrity guitars, Seahawk items and more.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. Businesses or individuals interested in donating or volunteering should contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996

The Nov. 16 fundraiser, which runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., will benefit the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event, which provides a holiday shopping experience for local kids in need. All day, you can enjoy a meal served by South Snohomish County first responders. All tips and 20 percent of sales will be donated to the Shop with a Cop event, during which first responders take approximately 200 children shopping for holiday gifts.

The day will include police shield opportunities to sponsor a child, a silent auction, live auction, raffle, live music, a free Seahawk Russell Wilson Cleat Drawing, and a parking lot full of first responder vehicles.

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 – 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.