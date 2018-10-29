Update: Missing Lynnwood-area man found

Updated at 3:45 p.m. Monday with corrected information from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon that a 77-year-old man missing from the Lynnwood area since Oct. 26 was found over the weekend.

Gary Dade was last seen Friday, Oct. 26, near the Spaghetti Factory on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. Volunteers began searching for him Saturday, and he was found by law enforcement in Seattle, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said.