Update: Girl missing from Mukilteo since late April now home with family

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sha’niece Watson, the 11-year-old girl missing from Mukilteo since April 27, has been found and is now with family.
The girl was located safe over the weekend, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.
