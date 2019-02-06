Update: Due to scheduling difficulties, no high school basketball Wednesday night

Although officials had been hopeful that local high school basketball teams would be able to finish the regular season after weather-related cancellations, there will be no final Wesco league basketball games Wednesday night.

That’s the word from Edmonds School District Athletic Director Julie Stroncek, who said that since some schools in the Wesco league are still closed, “and we could not get all the games in, the league decided to cancel all game tonight.

“No one is playing,” Stroncek added.

The boys and girls basketball teams of Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools were originally scheduled to end regular-season play on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The cold and snowy blast the region experienced early this week caused school districts to shut down on both Monday and Tuesday, putting all hoop action on hold.

Teams instead will go directly to participating in postseason District 1 3A and District 1/2 2A Tournament games set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 7. Final seeding will be determined by district RPI rankings.