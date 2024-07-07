Update: City of Mountlake Terrace postpones plan to take permit portal offline

A plan by the City of Mountlake Terrace to take its permit portal offline during a software transition this week has been postponed.
According to the city, the portal outage will be rescheduled for a later date.
