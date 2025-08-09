Upcycled Art with WSU at the Mountlake Terrace Library Aug. 12

Join WSU Extension Office of Sustainability volunteers in creating upcycled art and learn how to reduce waste from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Participants are encouraged to bring old magazines, newspapers and other paper materials from home to make their collage tiles.

Registration is required for participation.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries online for questions, click here.