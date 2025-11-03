Planned closures on the light rail 1 Line start Nov. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Starting Nov. 8, Sound Transit will implement a series of closures on the 1 Line to support repairs, maintenance and 2 Line integration work, the agency said in a news release. Passengers should prepare for delays and plan ahead during the following 1 Line service suspensions:

Nov. 8: 1 Line service will be suspended between U District and Westlake from start of service until 2 p.m. for maintenance. Buses will replace trains. Nov. 16: 1 Line service will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium to replace a cracked rail north of Westlake. Buses will replace trains. Nov. 18-20: 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and SODO will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains. Dec. 2-4: 1 Line service between Northgate and Capitol Hill will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains. Dec. 12-13: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains. Dec. 20-21: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains. Dec. 27-28: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.



Work will continue through January 2026 with specific dates to be determined. For up-to-date information, passengers can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, T Link, Sounder N Line and Sounder S Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to Service alerts | Sound Transit.