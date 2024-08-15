Until further notice: City says no accessible pedestrian route at 216th and 48th

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that Wednesday that until further notice, there is no accessible pedestrian route through the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace during Safe Routes to Schools project construction. A detour is provided.

The work is aimed at bringing down speeds and increase safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. For several months, drivers should expect delays and intermittent closures.

The city acknowledged the late notice, adding that the construction schedule was just updated Wednesday.

The change was made to keep the project on schedule, in hopes to complete much of the work before school starts.

During the project, crews will install:

– Missing sections of sidewalks.

– Accessible curb ramps.

– Pedestrian-activated beacons to alert drivers.

– Curb bulbs on all corners, to shorten pedestrian crossings.

– Radar speed display signs to encourage lower speeds.

Funding for the project totals $1.2 million, drawn from a state Safe Routes to School Grant, federal pandemic recovery dollars and a low-interest loan from Snohomish County Public Works.

As an arterial, 48th Avenue West sees roughly 3,200 vehicles a day, according to city engineers. It’s about 1,300 vehicles for 216th Street Southwest.