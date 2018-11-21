United Way of Snohomish County seeks tax preparation volunteers

Over 100 volunteers are needed to provide customer care and free tax preparation for families who make $55,000 or less. United Way of Snohomish County trains and supervises tax volunteers at seven locations across Snohomish County — including one at Edmonds Community College — with no experience necessary.

Since its inception, United Way’s Free Tax Program has helped save more than $3 million in filing fees and costs, as well as secured $42 million in refunds and valuable tax credits for tens of thousands of families.

Volunteering takes a few hours a week during tax season, January – April, in addition to nine hours of training in December and January. Shifts are available on evenings, weekends and some weekday mornings. Whether you’re a numbers person, a people person, or someone who’s looking for a new experience, all volunteers are welcome.

For more information and volunteer registration, visit www.uwsc.org/vitavols or contact Brooke Bloomquist at [email protected] or call 425-374-5553.