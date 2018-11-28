United Airlines announces flights between Paine Field and Denver, San Francisco

United Airlines Thursday announced it will begin nonstop service between Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport and its hubs in Denver and San Francisco beginning March 31.
“We are excited to offer our Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers new opportunities to easily access our hubs in Denver and San Francisco,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “With United’s six daily flights from Paine Field beginning this spring, our new service will conveniently connect customers from the northern Seattle, Snohomish and northern King County areas to the world’s largest business and leisure destinations with just one stop.”
United service to Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport
|
Flight #
|
Depart
|
Time
|
Arrive
|
Time
|
Aircraft
|
5460
|
Denver
|
9:25 a.m.
|
Paine Field
|
11:30 a.m.
|
E175
|
5528
|
Denver
|
7:15 p.m.
|
Paine Field
|
9:22 p.m.
|
E175
|
5871
|
San Francisco
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Paine Field
|
1:24 p.m.
|
E175
|
5880
|
San Francisco
|
12:45 p.m.
|
Paine Field
|
2:07 p.m.
|
E175
|
5898
|
San Francisco
|
4:15 p.m.
|
Paine Field
|
6:39 p.m.
|
E175
|
5883
|
San Francisco
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Paine Field
|
11:54 p.m.
|
E175
Tickets are now on sale for the announced destinations, United said.
“We are excited about the business and travel opportunities that will come with United’s service at Paine Field,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “Snohomish County is proud to be part of this very exciting story in commercial aviation.”