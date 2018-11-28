Wednesday, November 28, 2018
United Airlines announces flights between Paine Field and Denver, San Francisco

Photo courtesy United Airlines.

United Airlines Thursday announced it will begin nonstop service between Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport and its hubs in Denver and San Francisco beginning March 31.

Based on pending government approval, United will operate two daily flights from Denver and four daily flights from San Francisco.

Alaska Airlines announced its Paine Field flight schedule earlier this month. Southwest Airlines was scheduled to fly out of Paine Field, but canceled those plans in mid-November. Instead Southwest has “entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to transfer the carrier’s slot access” there, USA Today reported.

All United flights serving Paine Field are expected to be on Embraer 175 jets, the same plane that Alaska Airlines will use.

“We are excited to offer our Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers new opportunities to easily access our hubs in Denver and San Francisco,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “With United’s six daily flights from Paine Field beginning this spring, our new service will conveniently connect customers from the northern Seattle, Snohomish and northern King County areas to the world’s largest business and leisure destinations with just one stop.”

United service to Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport

Flight #

Depart

Time

Arrive

Time

Aircraft

5460

Denver

9:25 a.m.

Paine Field

11:30 a.m.

E175

5528

Denver

7:15 p.m.

Paine Field

9:22 p.m.

E175

5871

San Francisco

11:00 a.m.

Paine Field

1:24 p.m.

E175

5880

San Francisco

12:45 p.m.

Paine Field

2:07 p.m.

E175

5898

San Francisco

4:15 p.m.

Paine Field

6:39 p.m.

E175

5883

San Francisco

9:30 p.m.

Paine Field

11:54 p.m.

E175

Tickets are now on sale for the announced destinations, United said.

“We are excited about the business and travel opportunities that will come with United’s service at Paine Field,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “Snohomish County is proud to be part of this very exciting story in commercial aviation.”

 

