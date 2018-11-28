United Airlines announces flights between Paine Field and Denver, San Francisco

Based on pending government approval, United will operate two daily flights from Denver and four daily flights from San Francisco.

Alaska Airlines announced its Paine Field flight schedule earlier this month. Southwest Airlines was scheduled to fly out of Paine Field, but canceled those plans in mid-November. Instead Southwest has “entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to transfer the carrier’s slot access” there, USA Today reported.

All United flights serving Paine Field are expected to be on Embraer 175 jets, the same plane that Alaska Airlines will use.