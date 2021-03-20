Unite Against Hate rally set for Highway 99 March 21

A Unite Against Hate rally is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21 on Highway 99 in Edmonds near Ranch 99 Market.

According to the event listing posted on Facebook, the goal of the rally is to support “our Asian American, immigrant, and Pacific Islander community members who have been facing rising incidences of hate and violence.”

The event is being held in partnership with the Edmonds Diversity Commission, the Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition and the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Participants plan to gather along the sidewalks, lining both sides of Highway 99 from 220th to 228th Streets Southwest. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring signs to show support.

Details on parking will be shared at the Facebook event link but attendees are asked not to park in the Ranch 99 complex parking lot.