Unexpected Productions North will host an “Olympic-style” competition where improvisation meets extreme sports at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Black Box Theater at Edmonds Community College.

Concessions and beverages will be available (cash only) at the show. The Black Box Theater is located on the EdCC campus a 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.