Under the weather: Weather pattern shift expected as we finish the month of February

Many areas woke up to a slight dusting of snow Thursday morning. We were able to eke out just enough moisture at a cold enough temperature to make that happen. Most of that snow was no more than a pretty sight in the morning, as it quickly melted with sunny skies. Still, it seems like that little dusting was the most exciting thing that we’ve seen weather-wise this entire month.

Last weekend, I mentioned that we were expecting a little bit of action in the weather department, and that models were showing the possibility of doubling the month’s rainfall totals. Well, that didn’t happen. Going into last weekend, the month’s precipitation total was 0.32 inches, and from the span of Saturday through Monday (the 19th through the 21st), we added an additional 0.17 inches. This puts our new monthly total at 0.49 inches, compared the normal 2.44 inches. You can see this in the graph below.

Going into this weekend, we have another chance for a little bit of excitement before the new month starts on Tuesday (how is it already almost March?).

Similar to last weekend, Friday is looking to be beautiful with sunny and dry conditions, even though it will be a bit chilly. It would be a great day to go on an afternoon/lunch-time walk—just put on those layers and sunglasses! Highs are expected to only top out in the mid-to-upper 40s. We begin to cloud up overnight Friday night into Saturday, ahead of the first of a series of systems expected to impact us over the next week. As a result of this, lows are expected to remain near 30.

Widespread rain with the next system is expected to impact us by Saturday afternoon. You can see this system lurking in the Pacific in the visible satellite image below.

Expect wind to pick up with this system, as well. The rainy and breezy conditions are expected to last throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We may see the widespread rain transition into more showery conditions during the day on Sunday before the next system impacts us Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be similar, in the upper-40s, which is right around normal.

The last day of February is looking wet, as well. This time, I’m a little more convinced that we could double our monthly precipitation before we end the month. The wet weather is also looking to continue over the course of next week—a definitely welcome pattern shift of the weather in my book.

We may end the month of February with less than an inch of rainfall, something that has not happened in all the years that data has been taken at Paine Field. At this point, the lowest total was 1.05 inches back in 2009. Will we break a record low? Check back in next week to find out!

Have a great weekend!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather.