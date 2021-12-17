Under the weather: Soggy Saturday expected this weekend but otherwise mostly dry

It’s the weekend before Christmas, and all across the Pacific Northwest, not a creature was dry—not even a guest.

OK, maybe I should stick to forecasting and let the professionals handle the poem-writing. However, there’s some truth to my lovely poem.

It’s definitely felt like the rain hasn’t let up much in the past several weeks. Since the start of December, we’ve seen measurable rainfall on 14 of 16 days. One of those two days saw a “trace” of rain, so technically, we have seen at least some rain fall on 15 of 16 days. Below shows the accumulation graph for Paine Field during the first 15 days of the month.

If you’re sick of the rain at this point, there’s a glimmer of hope for you at times this weekend. We’re not expecting a weekend completely free of the rain, but there should be some dry stretches mixed in. The dry weather is actually expected to bookend the weekend.

As I write this, some residual showers are still taking place over the region but will subside as we head into the overnight hours and into Friday. An upper ridge of high pressure is expected to take shape over our area leading to some dry weather for most of the day on Friday. You can see a model portrayal of this ridge in the image below, courtesy of the University of Washington WRF-GFS model.

Even with Friday expected to be mostly dry, it is looking chilly as well, with highs only in the low-40s.

The main event for this weekend arrives between Friday night and Saturday morning as the next weather system heads into our area. As with the majority of our storms, we will be contending with lowland rain and breezy conditions, while some areas in the mountains will see another round of snow. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Friday, primarily in the mid-40s.

The rain is expected to ease up over the course of the Saturday night. We may see some residual showers on Sunday, but at this time, it’s looking mostly dry again.

The dry weather isn’t expected to be prolonged, however, as the chance for showers returns next week, thanks to an upper-level low lurking in the Pacific off the coast of Oregon. With all the cheer of the holidays and the new year coming up, maybe a little rain won’t be such a huge deal.

Have a great weekend!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.