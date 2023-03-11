Under the weather: Showery weekend and damp start to week ahead

The month of February flew by, and we’re already near halfway through March. And here we are about to spring forward! Days are getting lighter and summertime is inching closer and closer…

We tend to see a mixed bag during March, with winterlike weather at one moment and springlike weather the next. As we go into the weekend and next week, temperatures may not feel completely like winter, but we will definitely see the rain that is typical of Pacific Northwest winters.

Saturday is expected to be showery at times, but we will also likely see some sunbreaks mixed in. Highs will be a bit cooler than normal, primarily in the upper 40s. Some showers are still possible in the overnight hours, but by Sunday morning, we should be mostly dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

By Sunday evening, a warm front will be impacting our area, bringing widespread rain along with it. The rain will continue into Monday, which could be quite the soggy day. Models are suggesting that we could see over a half inch of rain. Check out the European model total precipitation plume below, which shows numerous ensemble members, along with their average.

Regardless of how much rain we see, it is expected to be quite wet, so plan accordingly. In addition, we could see some breezy conditions. Rain transitions to showers as we head into Monday evening.

Over the course of next week, a couple more systems are expected to bring more rain to the area. We may see periods of dry weather, but overall, the chance of showers remains for much of the week.

Have a great weekend, everyone! Don’t forget to spring forward.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.