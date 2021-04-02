Under the Weather: Showery Easter on tap, but mostly dry conditions rest of weekend

It’s hard to believe that April is already here—we’re already a quarter of the way through 2021. That just blows my mind.

The month of March ended up being slightly below average in terms of temperatures, with our first 60-degree day of the year occurring on March 13. The total amount of precipitation for the month also ended up below average, with 2.23 inches collected in the rain gauge at Paine Field, compared to the average 3.37 inches.

With Easter weekend upon us, and the possibility of actual egg hunts this year, many of you are likely wondering whether or not the weather will actually cooperate. Short answer: maybe. More on that in a moment.

The first part of the weekend, however, is expected to be quite pleasant. A few brief showers are not out of the question early on Friday, but overall, it should be a decent spring day with highs in the mid-50s. Saturday is expected to be similar to Friday in terms of temperatures, but more clouds will likely be rolling in ahead of the next system.

This system is due to start impacting us later in the day Saturday, with rain possible as soon as Saturday evening. This rain will continue in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. You can see this system dipping into our area—an upper-level trough—in the UW WRF-GFS model run of 500 mb geopotential heights for Sunday morning.

So, will Easter be a washout? At this time, it’s not looking like it—a good portion of the showers look to occur Saturday night through Sunday morning. Showers are expected at times during the day, but they should be of the light variety. If you have an Easter egg hunt planned, and you time it right, you may be able to avoid the rain. Checking radar is your friend! Still, I would suggest being prepared for some rain if you plan on spending any time outside.

Some showers may linger a bit into Monday, but overall things are looking mostly dry after Sunday until late Tuesday when the chance for precipitation returns. There are some discrepancies between models on if there is the potential for showers mid-to-late next week—at this time, showers are a possibility at times.

I mentioned at the beginning of the article that we officially had our first 60-degree day of the year on March 13. The next milestone is our first 70-degree day. On average, this occurs around April 23. Looking at long range models, I’m not seeing any hints of when that could occur just yet—but we’re getting closer and closer! At this point, I would count it as a win when we get above 60.

Have a great Easter weekend.

— By Kelsie Knowles