Under the Weather: Showers and cooler temperatures to return

Those who have been yearning for spring finally got their wish this past week. It’s been absolutely gorgeous, hasn’t it? We’ve seen high temperatures in the 70s for multiple days—something that is not super common in the month of April. In fact, using data from Paine Field, I found out that 2021 is currently tied for third place for the most 70-degree days in April, with a total of 3 days thus far (and the month isn’t even over yet). First place currently stands at five days above 70 degrees, set back in 2016. Keep in mind that the average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-to-upper 50s, so it is impressive when we reach temperatures in the 70s (but definitely appreciated!). You can see a graph of this data below.

Sunday ended up being the warmest day at Paine Field, with a high temperature reaching 75, but at my weather station in north Lynnwood, the high temperatures hit 79 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. The warm temperatures are only part of the story, though. The last time we saw measurable rainfall was on April 10, so we’ve had a span of 12 days in a row this month without a drop of rain.

Unfortunately, as with most of our nice stretches of weather, the warm and dry weather will be put on pause once again as cooler (yet seasonal) temperatures make their return. Friday is going to be our transition day, with mostly dry weather for the bulk of the day, albeit with clouds. This is ahead of an incoming system scheduled to arrive late Friday into Saturday, bringing a return to the rain. You can see an upper-level trough in the image below.

Temperatures on Saturday will be quite cool compared to what we’ve seen in the past week. In fact, temperatures could be a full 20 degrees cooler compared to what we saw last Saturday.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the day on Saturday into the overnight hours. The rain should lighten up during the day Sunday but a few showers are still expected at times throughout the day. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, which would open up the potential for slightly warmer temperatures (though still not nearly as warm as the past week).

Next week, temperatures are expected to be near normal, with showery weather at times. There is the potential for a stronger system towards the end of next week, but at this time, there is still uncertainty on how potent it could be for our area. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates on that. I guess it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming. But we’re approaching fast the start of May—and before you know it, summer will be here. Just a little bit longer!

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Knowles