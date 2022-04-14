Under the weather: Short reprieve from rain expected on Easter Sunday

Happy almost Easter, everybody! The past week has been quite interesting in the weather department, with some areas seeing bouts of heavy rain, breezy winds, hail and even some light snow—making it seem a little more like January than April. This unsettled weather pattern has been in place for awhile and things aren’t looking to change much in the coming days—with the exception of one day in particular.More on that in a moment.

So far this month, at least at Paine Field, we are still running below average on monthly rainfall, sitting at 0.78 inches. (See the graph below.) However, areas that saw some of those heavier downpours may be closer to average. In looking at the data for the past week or so, Paine Field mostly avoided the heavier rain.

As we enter Easter weekend, many people are likely planning gatherings with friends and family to celebrate, along with Easter egg hunts for the kids (or the kids-at-heart!). While indoor egg hunts can be fun, most try to plan for the bigger outdoor hunts—weather permitting, of course.

The chance for showers continues for us as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend due to an upper-level trough over the region. This will also keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. These showers will likely be off and on during the day Friday, mixed in with some potential sun breaks. We look to dry out briefly Friday night and into Saturday morning. We may be able to squeeze in a little more sun Saturday morning into early afternoon before the showers likely resume Saturday afternoon into evening.

By early Sunday, however, we should dry out due to a small upper-level ridge in between troughs, just in time for those outdoor gatherings and Easter egg hunts. A model depiction of this ridge can be seen below.

Temperatures on Easter Sunday will be slightly warmer than what we’ve experiencing the past several days, with highs in the mid-50s (which is actually normal for this time of year). Still, you will likely want a jacket for those egg hunts.

Take advantage of the dry weather while you can, because as quickly as the ridge arrives, the next trough comes in right after it, bringing along the wet weather yet again for much of next week. No rest for the weary, I guess! The road to summer may be long, but we will get there—we are less than 70 days away!

Have a great weekend and a great Easter.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.