Under the Weather: Hot and hazy this weekend as another heat wave impacts our region

Apparently, we just couldn’t go without another heat wave in our area. I guess one wasn’t enough. The heat is back, but this time with an added kicker—smoke.

Below is a visible satellite image from Thursday (8/12) afternoon. You can see the haze over us from wildfire smoke.

At the time of writing this, wildfire smoke could be clearly smelled when walking outside. Yuck. This smoke is primarily from California fires, brought to us as a result of high pressure over our area.

Air rotates clockwise around high pressure, so with a configuration like above (a model image from Thursday morning), smoke can be carried from California into Western Washington.

Below shows an air quality image from the time of writing this.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that this smoke will get worse before things improve, at least in terms of air quality at the surface. We could see more orange on this map by Friday, indicating the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level of the air quality index.

This means that those with sensitivities to smoke (such as those with asthma) should take extra precautions and limit outdoor exposure. An Air Quality Alert has been issued through Saturday evening.

But the smoke isn’t the only story this weekend, as mentioned before. Temperatures on Friday could exceed 90 degrees for the first time since our last major heatwave. In fact, if that does occur, we would break a daily record high, previously set at 86 degrees in 2016. This will be quite uncomfortable for those without air conditioning, especially if the air quality decreases (you don’t want to open windows with poor air quality). An Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued through Friday evening.

There is the chance that temperatures don’t get as high as predicted if we see a bit more smoke than expected due to the sun’s heat getting blocked out. This is kind of a lose-lose scenario: less smoke can lead to warmer temperatures (ouch), or we can get slightly cooler temperatures as a result of more smoke (icky).

Any smoke that enters our area should be mostly cleared out by Saturday, so at least we’re not expecting a stretch of several days with terrible air quality like we saw last year. Temperatures are also expected to be slightly cooler by Saturday as well, but still quite warm.

We cool off a bit more on Sunday as an upper-level trough approaches the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. This upper-level trough has the chance to bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday, as well. Highs on Monday should be in the low 70s. Going beyond Monday, temperatures look much more tolerable—primarily in the 70s.

It will likely be an uncomfortable couple days with the mix of smoke and heat, so make sure to take necessary precautions and stay safe. Below are a couple of infographics from the National Weather Service with tips on how to do this in both the smoke and heat.

Stay safe and cool out there! Have a good weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who lives in north Lynnwood. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.