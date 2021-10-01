Under the weather: Cooler temperatures but mostly dry for first weekend of October

Well, it’s been a soaker of a week, hasn’t it? At the time of writing this, it is pouring outside, also. And I absolutely am loving it.

Here is a graph showing the amount of rain over the past week. Not including the soaker of a Thursday, we’ve already seen about 1.5 inches of rain over a four-day period. And that amount will likely exceed 2 inches once we include Thursday’s final totals.

It has been a wet week, but since September is almost over (or over, depending on when you read this), let’s take a look at the month as a whole.

As you can see in the image below, the latter half of the month or so has seen the bulk of the rain, with two predominant spikes in the graph. Our highest daily total was 1.03 inches, which occurred last Sunday (26th). Normally, we see 1.68 inches of rain over the course of the month, but through the 29th, we’ve seen over 3 inches. In fact, when looking at preliminary data from Thursday, we should set a new record high of monthly rainfall, exceeding the previous record of 3.52 inches set back in 2010.

As we look ahead to October (already?!), we’re expecting a reprieve from the rain for the first few days as a weak upper-ridge of high pressure develops over the area. Mornings are likely to be quite cool, with temperatures dipping into the 40s. With high pressure and cooler temperatures, especially after a wet week, morning fog becomes a potential issue. When I interned at KOMO News, I wrote an article about fog, which can be read here. This article focuses on the differences of Olympia and Seattle relating to fog, but it can be useful for why fog forms. If you’re planning on driving around and encounter fog, here are some tips, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Slow down

Use low-beam headlights and fog lights

Never use high-beam lights

Leave extra distance between cars

Friday is expected to be the nicest day, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will not necessarily be warm, however, as highs are expected to be near 60. Clouds are expected to return on Saturday ahead of small disturbances approaching the area. A chance for rain returns Saturday night into Sunday, but if we see anything at all, it should be light.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday is again expected to be dry. After that, however, a more organized system has the potential to impact us Tuesday into Wednesday. We are still a ways away from this so make sure to pay attention to up-to-date forecasts to see how this storm could impact you.

Some people may be tempted to say “Again?!” regarding rain that seems to keep coming. Well, I hate to break it to you, but we are fast approaching our wettest time of the year (November is statistically our wettest month of the year)—you may want to start getting used to it now. After the dry summer, however, I hope the rain is a welcome sight for most.

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.