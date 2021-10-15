Under the weather: Below-average rainfall so far this month, but more rain on way

It’s so crazy to believe that Halloween is just over a couple weeks away. The month of October is flying by—soon enough, winter will be right on our doorstep.

It may seem like the month so far has been quite wet, and in terms of the number of days we’ve seen rain, that would be correct. Up to this point this month (through the 13th), we’ve seen rain on nine out of 13 days, meaning we saw a trace or more of rainfall. However, on the days we’ve seen rain, it hasn’t amounted to much. As a result, we are still running below normal by about half, which can be seen in the graph below.

Going forward, we are expecting to add to this total over the weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout the entire weekend.

On Friday, an atmospheric river takes aim to the north of us, primarily hitting the British Columbia area and northern Washington. The bulk of the rain will be north of us, but the extent of exactly how far south this system could reach is not agreed upon by models. As a result, some rain is still possible on Friday.

Saturday is looking to be the day with the greatest potential of being dry, but a few showers are still not out of the question. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the low-60s as a result of an upper-level ridge building over the area. Compared to the low temperatures we saw in the upper 30s earlier this week, this could feel quite nice and comfortable. Despite warmer temperatures, clouds are expected to stick around, along with breezy conditions. You can see the spike in wind gusts in the European model ensemble mean for Paine Field below.

These breezy conditions are a result of an incoming front that is expected to arrive on Sunday. Sunday is expected to be the wettest day of the weekend, so if you’re planning any outdoor fall festivities such as going to a corn maze and/or a pumpkin patch, you may want to choose Saturday. In addition, temperatures drop yet again on Sunday, with highs back in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry as another weak upper-level ridge follows behind Sunday’s front. Beyond that, wet weather is a possibility for much of the week, though this is subject to change. Take advantage of any dry days to get outside and enjoy those wonderful fall leaves. We’re fast approaching our wettest time of the year, after all, and soon those opportunities to get outside when it’s dry may be much scarcer.

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.