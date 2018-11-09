U.S. view of Palestine topic of Sno-King Meaning Movies Nov. 10 film

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents The Occupation of the American Mind as its Nov.10 film, screening at 6:30 pm at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

From the Meaningful Movies announcement:

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and blockade of the Gaza strip have triggered a backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world — except the United States. This documentary examines this critical exception, zeroing in on pro-Israel public relations efforts within the U.S.

Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the film explores how the Israeli government, the U.S. government, and the pro-Israel lobby have joined forces, often with very different motives, to shape American media coverage of the conflict in Israel’s favor.

The Occupation of the American Mind analyzes Israel’s decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people — a battle that has intensified over the past few years in the face of international condemnation of Israel’s current right-wing policies.

Discussion will follow the film with special guest, the Rev. Dick Gibson. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information go to meaningfulmovies.org.