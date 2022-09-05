U.S. Rep. Larsen to host telephone town hall Sept. 7

Congressman Rick Larsen is hosting a live telephone town hall Wednesday, Sept. 7 to provide an update on his work representing Washington’s Second Congressional District and answer constituents’ questions.
Larsen invites attendees to listen to a live stream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial 855-962-0954 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.