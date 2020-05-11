U.S. Rep. Larsen announces re-election campaign with virtual message

In a video posted online Monday, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen announced he is running for re-election to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District.

This week marks the beginning of filing week in Washington state candidates running for election or reelection to public office file with the Secretary of State to have their name appear on the Aug. 4 primary election. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The district, which runs from Mountlake Terrace to Bellingham, includes all of San Juan and Island counties and parts of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

In his message, Larsen said Congress is working to provide support for workers and their families during the coronavirus outbreak by providing financial assistance. Larsen also said he and his colleagues are working to hold President Donald Trump and his administration accountable during the pandemic.

“These are tough times for a lot of people right now, and I want to assure you that I’m doing my best to continue to support workers and families throughout the 2nd Congressional District, and throughout the region, to help get through this pandemic,” he said.

During his announcement, Larsen said he is seeking re-election to continue to battle climate change by protecting the environment and protecting residents’ right to vote. As the country faces a pandemic-led recession, Larsen said it is important to invest in skills-training and infrastructure jobs as well as other employment opportunities for middle-class workers in the region and across the state.

“I want to see the middle class succeed and that’s why I’m running for Congress,” he said.

Larsen also took time to thank emergency first responders, transit drivers, grocery store employees and other frontline workers, as well as community volunteers. He ended his message by encouraging residents to continue to stay home and stay healthy.

Larsen was first elected in 2001 and has been endorsed by more than 60 local elected officials from across the 2nd District, in all five counties. A full list of endorsements from local leaders is here.

Watch the video here.