2021 Congressional App Challenge open to local middle, high school students

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen on Monday announced the launch of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, open all middle and high school students who live or attend school in the 2nd Congressional District (which includes Brier, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood). The annual competition runs through Monday, Nov. 1,

The Congressional App Challenge (CCA) is an opportunity for students to create programs or apps for any platform, including desktop/PC, web and mobile, to collaborate, invent and learn coding and computer science skills. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. Students can only enter the competition once.

“Washington state continues to be a leader in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with more than 290,000 students enrolled in Career and Technical Education,” said Larsen, whose office has participated in the CAC every year since its founding in 2013. “I have seen the creativity of students in classrooms across Northwest Washington firsthand and look forward to seeing that creativity shine through in this year’s submissions.”

Students can sign up to participate and read the full competition rules at www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/. Students have until 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, to register and enter, but organizers recommend students register early to receive extra support and tips. Larsen will announce a district winner in December and invite the winner to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. at a future date. Winning apps will be electronically displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the house.gov website

More than 6,500 students from across the country registered for the 2020 Congressional App Challenge. Last year, Ethan Soh, a student at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, won the district’s Congressional App Challenge with his app, “TransSnip.” TransSnip is a user-friendly way to read foreign languages from applications or documents and translate those words into a readable format.

For more information on the CAC, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us/. Additional questions can be directed to Kevin Phan in Larsen’s office at Kevin.Phan@mail.house.gov or 425-252-3188.