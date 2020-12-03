U.S. Postal Service extends its lease on North City Annex in MLT

A planned two-year stay in Mountlake Terrace will now stretch into a third year for the USPS North City Annex as the postal service has renewed its lease of the former Office Depot building in the city’s Gateway District.

“The lease on the North City Annex has been extended through Dec. 14, 2021,” announced U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Ernie Swanson.

The 18,100-square-foot building located at 6005-244th St. S.W. has been the home of delivery operations since Dec. 31, 2017. The move to Mountlake Terrace was made after the USPS lost their lease on a building in North City that has since been razed and is now home to a mixed-use development.

The Mountlake Terrace facility is used exclusively by carriers and mail clerks serving the 98125 and 98155 ZIP codes of northeast Seattle, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park; no deliveries to Mountlake Terrace business or residents originate for the facility nor are there any retail operations nor post office boxes located there.

While the nearly 75 employees of the North City Annex utilize more than 50 vehicles for mail delivery, the vehicles are not parked overnight onsite but are instead driven to a secure lot approximately one-half mile southeast on Ballinger Way. The lease on the lot, owned by the City of Shoreline, expires on Jan. 31, 2021. “USPS is in discussion for a longer-term lease,” Swanson noted.

USPS officials are still considering the Mountlake Terrace facility a temporary location for northeast Seattle, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park deliveries and are hoping to find a locale to call home somewhere within the two ZIP codes it serves.

— By Doug Petrowski