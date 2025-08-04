U.S. News & World Report names Providence Swedish among nation’s best hospitals in 2025

Providence Swedish hospitals throughout the Puget Sound region have again been recognized for their overall excellence, as well as excellence in specialty areas in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of the nation’s best hospitals. Providence Swedish hospitals earned a total of 72 Best Hospital and High Performing specialty awards.
U.S. News and World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals report named Swedish Cherry Hill, Swedish Edmonds, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish First Hill, Swedish Issaquah, and Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia as some of the country’s best regional hospitals and are named among the best hospitals in Washington State.
Providence Swedish hospitals also continued to garner High Performing ratings in the specialty rankings in this year’s report. Those ratings recognize excellence in numerous procedures and the treatment and care for a host of conditions. They highlight distinction in the care of life-threatening or rare conditions and the treatment of complex, high-risk cases. They are intended to be helpful for patients seeking information about a rare condition or difficult diagnosis that isn’t treated at many facilities.
Providence Swedish is proud to share that our hospitals were named High Performing in the following procedures, conditions and specialties:
Swedish Cherry Hill earned 10 High Performing awards:
- Neurology and Neurosurgery
- Aortic Valve Surgery
- Back Surgery Spinal Fusion
- Heart Arrhythmia
- Heart Attack
- Heart Bypass Surgery
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Pacemaker Implantation
- Stroke
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Swedish Edmonds earned three High Performing awards:
- Hip fracture
- Pneumonia
- Stroke
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett earned 17 High Performing awards:
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- Back Surgery Spinal Fusion
- Heart Bypass Surgery
- Colon Cancer Surgery
- Diabetes
- Gynecological Cancer
- Heart Attack
- Hip Replacement
- Knee Replacement
- Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma
- Lung Cancer Surgery
- Pneumonia
- Prostate
- Stroke
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
- Arrhythmia
- Pacemaker Placement
Swedish First Hill earned 17 High Performing awards:
- Gastroenterology and GI Surgery
- Orthopedics
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- Back Surgery Spinal Fusion
- Colon Cancer Surgery
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Diabetes
- Gynecological Cancer Surgery
- Heart Failure
- Hip Replacement
- Hip Fracture
- Kidney Failure
- Knee Replacement
- Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma
- Lung Cancer Surgery
- Pneumonia
- Prostate Cancer Surgery
Swedish Issaquah earned four High Performing specialties:
- Back Surgery Spinal Fusion
- Heart Failure
- Hip Fracture
- Pneumonia
Providence St. Peter Hospital earned 17 High Performing awards:
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- Aortic Valve Surgery
- Back Surgery Spinal Fusion
- Colon Cancer Surgery
- Diabetes
- Heart Arrythmia
- Heart Attack
- Heart Bypass Surgery
- Heart Failure
- Hip Fracture
- Hip Replacement
- Kidney Disease
- Knee Replacement
- Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma
- Pacemaker Implantation
- Stroke
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
