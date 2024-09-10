Two years ago in Mountlake Terrace: Inclusive playground construction continues

In these photos taken Sept. 9, 2022, construction of a playground and trail continues at Lake Ballinger Park. The playground will be more inclusive, allowing accessibility to children with disabilities and sensory challenges. The trail will connect the Senior Center to Lake Ballinger, fishing pier and boat launch.The playground’s cost of $750,000 will be covered by the Hazel Miller Foundation, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and city fees.
— Photos by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.