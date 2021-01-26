Two years ago in MLT: Community says goodbye to longtime Mayor Jerry Smith

The community said good-bye to much-loved and respected Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith Jan. 25, 2019 at a memorial service at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds.

The mayor, 77, died in his sleep on Dec. 14, 2018. He had served on the Mountlake Terrace City Council since 2001.

In the photo, City Community Relatinos Director Virginia Olsen asked those in attendance to stand if they had ties to Jerry Smith as law enforcement, military, city hall, family, friends or residents of Mountlake Terrace. From my view, everyone had stood, testament to the reach Mr. Smith had with people. “If there’s anyone left not standing, they must be a member of the media, the church, a curious onlooker, or the guest of someone standing,” she said, as people laughed.

“As the city moves forward with progress, we look back with a smile at the great impact of our 17-year city council member with 50 years of community service in Mountlake Terrace,” Olsen said. He was a man with an ordinary name, who lived an extraordinary life.”

— By David Carlos