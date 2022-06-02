Two women robbed at gunpoint while walking along Interurban Trail in Edmonds

Edmonds police are looking for two armed men who assaulted and robbed two women while they walked on the Interurban Trail in Edmonds’ Lake Balllinger neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives spent Thursday canvassing the neighborhood where the attack occurred and following up on leads, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

The incident occurred on the trail just west of where it intersects with 76th Avenue West. The two suspects ran up behind the two women, and each pressed a gun against one of them. One victim was robbed of her cell phone, and the suspects used the victim and the phone’s face recognition feature to unlock the phone. Both victims also suffered minor injuries during the encounter as the suspects struck them with their weapons during the attack,” McClure said.

Responding officers arrived within minutes of the 911 call and had fire and emergency medical services personnel respond to evaluate the victims, he added.

The suspects and vehicle were described as:

A black male, between 22 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build. This suspect wore a black gator mask, black or red hoodie, and black sweat pants.

A male with a dark complexion, between 18 to 22 years of age, 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He wore a teal gator mask, a teal jacket with a zipper in the front, and black sweat pants.

The suspect vehicle is a black, early 2000s Nissan Altima with chrome trim around the dark tinted windows. The vehicle did not have a front or rear license plate. Both suspects were seen getting into the backseats of the vehicle before it fled northbound on 76th Avenue West, McClure said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Edmonds Police at policetips@edmondswa.gov or the police tip line at 425-771-0212. Community members outside of Edmonds may also contact their local police department, who can assist with getting the information to Edmonds police.