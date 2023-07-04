Two women die in Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire Monday night

Two women died in a townhouse fire in Mountlake Terrace late Monday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 10:20 p.m. reporting large flames visible at the Lake Village Condominiums in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive,” South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. The townhouse where the two women resided was engulfed in flames when South County Fire crews arrived.

Nearly 50 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the fire, including personnel from Shoreline Fire. One South County firefighter suffered minor heat exertion and was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Three townhouses sustained fire damage. Support 7 and Red Cross are assisting at least six displaced residents.

Fire investigators have not determined how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.