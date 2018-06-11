Two underclassmen selected for MTHS Athlete Highlights posters

1 of 2

Two Mountlake Terrace High School underclassmen have been selected for the June edition of the Athlete Highlights posters now on display at businesses and community gathering spots around the city.

Sophomore Rachel Dresher and junior Morgan Subert are being honored this month.

“Rachel had an amazing year for the dance team,” said MTHS Hip Hop Coach Jose Aguiniga. “She was named captain – and is the youngest captain we have ever had. Rachel is passionate about dance and showed up every day, ready to work.”

“Morgan has been with the Terrace golf team since his freshman year and has been my number one man the last two years,” said MTHS boys golf Coach Kenneth Jenson. “Morgan is reliable and one person I can count on for being on time to all practices and matches. He is also a great student and carries a 3.9 GPA. It is great having him around and will look forward to his senior year next spring.”

The Athlete Highlights program, sponsored by the MTHS Sports Booster Club, gives Terrace coaches the opportunity to recognize outstanding student athletes at the school. To learn more about the program, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski