Two sent to hospital after truck carrying hazardous materials catches fire on Hwy 99

South County Fire crews responsed to a hazardous materials incident in the 23400 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds after a pickup truck containing chlorine and other chemicals caught fire late Wednesday morning. Two patients were transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital in stable condition after experiencing shortness of breath due to chemical exposure. A third patient was evaluated but not transported, the fire authority said.

The roadway was closed from 230th to 234th Streets Southwest while crews responded to put the fire out. Businesses in the area were sheltering in place following the incident, South County Fire said.

The Washington State Patrol was escorting vehicles to and from the Community Health Center, located in the 23300 block of Highway 99, for appointments.