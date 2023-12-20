Two public hearings scheduled for Dec. 21 city council meeting

Among the items scheduled for the Dec. 21 Mountlake Terrace city council meeting is a public meeting and vote for the proposed updates to the city’s tree code ordinance.

Mountlake Terrace’s tree code has not been significantly updated since 1995. The proposed ordinance will update regulations and fines as well as establish a Heritage Tree Program and a Tree Board for oversight.

Also scheduled for a public hearing and vote is the amendment to the 2023-24 Biennial Budget. This amendment is to balance the two-year budget for unanticipated expenditures and revenues. The city council is aware of most of the items and has already approved the specific revenues or expenditures, in most cases. A final budget amendment is necessary to account for the differences.

The Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse lease agreement with Edmonds Waterfront Center will be reviewed and voted on at the Dec. 21 meeting. The Mountlake Terrace Seniors Group will not be renewing its lease with the city, leaving the facility available. Edmonds Waterfront Center, a nonprofit senior center owned by — owned by the Edmonds Senior Center — wishes to continue the senior services that were provided by the Mountlake Terrace Seniors Group.

The proposed lease is $10 annually for the duration of the five-year lease, with an option to renew.

Public hearings for ordinances for the Astound Broadband and Comcast franchise agreements are also scheduled for Dec. 21. These agreements allow the communication companies to operate within the city’s right of way for 10 years and expire in 2033. Franchise agreements are required to have two public readings. City staff recommends planning this item for the next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 21 for further consideration.

The Dec. 21 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt. You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett






