Two public hearings during June 20 council meeting: engineering development manual and six-year transportation improvement program

The Mountlake Terrace City Council June 20 is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to approve an engineering development manual.

The proposed manual will consolidate the city’s engineering standards in a central location and streamline processes for city staff, residents and developers.

The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the city’s six-year transportation improvement program (TIP). The proposed TIP will cover city projects from 2025 to 2030. Because the 2024-2029 TIP update was adopted in February 2024, many projects are the same.

Two items are scheduled for council consideration during the June 20 meeting.

– An amendment to the Mountlake Terrace municipal code for the diversity, equity and inclusion commission (DEIC). The city council formed the commission in 2020 and in May 2024, one seat was dedicated to a high school student. The new language would allow either a resident of Mountlake Terrace who is in high school or a Mountlake Terrace High School student who might not live in Mountlake Terrace to be eligible for the student seat.

– Board and commission appointments for terms ending in June. Two positions will become open for the arts advisory commission and one for the planning commission. Two other commissions have existing vacancies: the diversity, equity and inclusion commission and the recreation and park advisory commission.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. June 20, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

Livestreamed meetings and past video recordings can be viewed at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett