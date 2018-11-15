Two performances of ‘Check Please’ this weekend at MTHS

Two stage newcomers lead a talented cast of student thespians in the Mountlake Terrace High School production of Check Please, a one-act comedy by Jonathan Rand being performed this week in the school theater.

The production stars senior Mason Pistole who plays Guy, a young man looking for a suitable restaurant date. Girl, played by junior Memphis Ramerman, sits several tables away and is also enduring a series of blind dinner dates.

Although Ramerman has been involved in improv team performances and backstage tech work previously, this play is the first for both actors to be cast in roles of a live stage production at the school.

There are two MTHS performances of Check Please. The first is on Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.; the final performance is set for Saturday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Theater is located in the school at 21801-44th Ave. W.

— By Doug Petrowski