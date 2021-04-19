Two men at Harborview after shooting in Mountlake Terrace Sunday night

Updated with additional details

Two Mountlake Terrace men are at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after being shot at the Taluswood Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to Commander Mike Haynes, the male suspect was staying at the apartments, located in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest in the Mountlake Terrace, with several other adult males, and began shooting at the roommates “for as of yet unknown reasons.” Two of the rommates were struck by the gunfire.

Both victims were transported to Harborview. One of the victims is in stable condition, the other is critical, Haynes said.

The suspect fled followiong the shooting, and two K-9 teams — one from Edmonds and one from Lynnwood — were called in to assist in tracking the suspect in the shooting, Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said, adding a drone was also deployed in the search.

While the suspect is still at large, “we do not believe there is any threat to the community,” he added.

— By Teresa Wippel