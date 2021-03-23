Two MTHS students earn state DECA award

Posted: March 22, 2021 44
Breanna Hopkins, left, and Vivian Tran, right.

Mountlake Terrace High seniors Breanna Hopkins and Vivian Tran won second-place honors at the Washington State DECA competition held earlier this month.

The students, who competed in the state competition March 3-6, earne their award in the category of Sports and Entertainment Team Decision Making. They are now eligible to compete at the International Career Development Conference next month.

 

