Two MTHS students earn state DECA award

Mountlake Terrace High seniors Breanna Hopkins and Vivian Tran won second-place honors at the Washington State DECA competition held earlier this month.
The students, who competed in the state competition March 3-6, earne their award in the category of Sports and Entertainment Team Decision Making. They are now eligible to compete at the International Career Development Conference next month.
Congratulations to Breanna and Vivian.
You two are incredible.
