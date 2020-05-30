Two MTHS students awarded Mountlake Terrace Police Association scholarships

The Mountlake Terrace Police Association has announced the winners of its scholarship program for Mountlake Terrace High School students who are interested in a career in public service.

The winners are MTHS seniors Suraksha Dean and Melanie Quintanilla. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are funded by employees participating in the police association.

“We were excited to award both the applicants as they have excellent applications, experiences and resumes and are both pursuing a career in health care,” said Heidi Froisland, who along with Danielle Singson manages the association.

Dean will attend UW Bothell and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field. While at MTHS, she has served as vice president of Interhigh, participated in CONNECT Crew, Key Club, Honors Society, DECA and girls basketball, and volunteered at Swedish Edmonds Hospital and Holly House. She is set to volunteer this summer at Camp Oasis, a children’s program sponsored by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Quintanilla, who will attend the University of Washington, wants to become a physician. At MTHS she is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, IATRIX21, and the girls tennis team. She has served as president of the Latino Student Union for two years and has also volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank. She works at AGC Biologics as an intern.