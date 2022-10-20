Two MTHS musicians selected as KNKX School of Jazz guest DJs for October

Mountlake Terrace High School jazz band saxophonist Ryan Acheson and drummer Gabriel Espitia were selected as the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJs for October.

Since 2005, KNKX’s School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. You can get to know more about Ryan and Gabriel — and check out their playlist — in their Q&A here.