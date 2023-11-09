Two Mountlake Terrace HS athletes commit to play college sports

Two Mountlake Terrace High School student athletes — Sheridan Baringer and Natalie Cardin — were recognized at the school Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Both students will be playing their respective sports in college this fall: Baringer will attend Oklahoma State University for equestrian, while Cardin will play soccer at Westminster University.
