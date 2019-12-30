Two Mountlake Terrace companies make business journal’s Book of Lists

Two companies that call Mountlake Terrace home have made the Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2020 Book of Lists. The Seattle-based publication mailed out its annual listings of top Washington state companies to subscribers last week.

Mountlake Terrace’s largest employer, Premera Blue Cross, is in the Book of Lists twice. The insurance company was tabbed as No. 2 in the PSBJ listing of Washington state health insurers and No. 5 in the listing of large company corporate philanthropists.

In the listing of state health insurers, Premera Blue Cross was exceeded in size only by Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington. While Premera holds 12.19% of the 2018 market share, Kaiser claims 13.52% of the market.

In the PSBJ listing of large-company corporate philanthropists, Premera ranks No. 5 in the state behind Microsoft, Boeing, Costco and JP Morgan. The listing reports that Premera’s charitable cash giving in 2018 was $9.59 million.

Premera Blue Cross employs more than 3,250 people in Washington and Alaska with about 2,600 working at its corporate headquarters on 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace’s 1st Security Bank of Washington is ranked at No. 4 in the 2020 Book of Lists of the state’s best workplaces among extra large companies.

The best workplaces listing was created from composite scores of an employee survey commissioned by the PSBJ that included categories such as trust in leadership and team dynamics.

Headed by CEO Joseph Adams, 1st Security Bank of Washington employs about 325 people among its 21 branches and its corporate headquarters at 6920-220th Street SW in Mountlake Terrace.

To learn more about the PSBJ’s annual Book of Lists, click www.bizjournals.com/seattle/ecommerce/product/bookoflists.

— By Doug Petrowski