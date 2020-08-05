Two MLT men among 12 arrested in takedown of North Sound drug trafficking organization

Twelve members of a drug trafficking group distributing fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine throughout the Puget Sound region were arrested Wednesday following a year-long investigation and two grand jury indictments, U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran announced.

Two of the suspects are from Mountlake Terrace.

The members of the conspiracies engaged in trafficking activities from Mexico, through California and Oregon, and into the North Puget Sound region, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Those arrested were scheduled to make appearances in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Wednesday and Thursday.

“During the course of this investigation agents seized more than 20,000 pills pressed to look like oxycodone, but actually tainted with fentanyl,” Moran said. “I have had heartbreaking conversations with the parents of young people who died from fentanyl overdoses linked to counterfeit pills. We are making it a priority to get these deadly drugs off the streets.”

In addition to the fentanyl pills, during the investigation law enforcement seized more than six pounds of heroin and nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine. Some of the drugs were smuggled in hidden compartments in the seats of vehicles.

The indictments charge a range of drug trafficking crimes. Those indicted include:

Delmer Velasquez-Lacuna, 23, Seattle

Rodrigo Alvarez-Quinonez, 31, Selma, Calif.

Elias Neftali Montes-Sevilla, 30, Federal Way

Gustavo Sandoval-Agurcia, 38, Burien

Jorge Uriel Esquivel-Mena, 31, Fairfield, Calif.

Francisco Javier Esquivel-Mena, 32, Aloha, Ore.

Wilmer Galindo-Maradiaga, 26, Seattle

Jose Cruz-Hernandez, 31, Mountlake Terrace

Jose Fernando Escoto-Fiallos, 32, Mountlake Terrace

Jose Alberto Ramos, 59, Selma, Calif.

Juan Hernadez-Hernandez, 54, Bellingham

Baldemar Martinez-Rico, 28, Kent

Saul Suarez-Mata, 34, Bellevue

Due to the drug quantities involved, some of the defendants face potential mandatory minimum one-year sentences. Wednesday alone, law enforcement seized: nearly six pounds of methamphetamine, eight pounds of heroin, 7,500 pills likely tainted with fentanyl, over $100,000 in cash, four firearms, and vehicles outfitted with “traps”—hiding places for smuggling drugs and money.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This was an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation, providing supplemental federal funding to the federal and state agencies involved.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, Shoreline Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle Police Department and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.