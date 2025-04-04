Two local ‘Hands Off’ rallies planned for Saturday

For those interested in participating in the nationwide “Hands Off!” rally and protests Saturday, April 5, there are two local events scheduled:

– In downtown Edmonds, there will be a rally at Civic Center Park, 6th Avenue North and Bell Street, starting at 1 p.m., followed by a march to the waterfront. Edmonds’ European travel guide Rick Steves will emcee the event.

– In Shoreline, attendees will meet at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 205th Street (near Aurora Village), also at 1 p.m.

From the “Hands Off!” website: