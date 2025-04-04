Two local ‘Hands Off’ rallies planned for Saturday

For those interested in participating in the nationwide “Hands Off!” rally and protests Saturday, April 5, there are two local events scheduled:
– In downtown Edmonds, there will be a rally at Civic Center Park, 6th Avenue North and Bell Street, starting at 1 p.m., followed by a march to the waterfront. Edmonds’ European travel guide Rick Steves will emcee the event.
– In Shoreline, attendees will meet at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 205th Street (near Aurora Village), also at 1 p.m.
From the “Hands Off!” website:
“This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”
