Two in custody after robbing man of $2,600 at gunpoint in Mountlake Terrace

Two male suspects were taken into custody Saturday night following the alleged armed robbery of another man in Mountlake Terrace. The suspects were reported to have robbed the man of $2,600 in cash, Mountlake Terrace police said.

According to the police, officers were dispatched to the Studio 6 motel, located at 6017 244th Street Southwest, where the mid-20s victim reported he was robbed at gunpoint by two other men in their mid-20s. Police said the victim knew the suspects, who had dropped him off in the hotel parking lot before robbing him and immediately fleeing the scene by vehicle.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw said officers located the suspect vehicle at the Lynnwood residence of one of the male suspects. He was arrested and the vehicle was impounded for a search warrant. The second suspect was later taken into custody at his Lynnwood home.

Police were unable to recover the victim’s stolen money, Caw said.