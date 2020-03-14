Two from MTHS honored with Washington Journalism Education Association awards

A teacher and a student from Mountlake Terrace High School were honored Friday afternoon with Washington Journalism Education Association (WJEA) awards.

Angelo Comeaux, long-time advisor of the Hawk Broadcasting Network (HBN), was named the 2020 WJEA Adviser of the Year. He was nominated by student Heather Miles, who is the current producer of Club HBN.

Nolan DeGarlais, the editor-in-chief of the Hawkeye, has been named the 2020 WJEA Journalist of the Year. This is the second year in a row, and the fourth time in the past six years, that the Journalist of the Year has been from the MTHS journalism program. Others honored recently include Nick Fiorillo, 2015; Stephi Smith, 2017 and Annika Prom, 2019. Adam Jude, currently with The Seattle Times, was the winner in 1999.

DeGarlais’ portfolio has been submitted to the JEA for consideration for the National Journalist of the Year award. Both Annika Prom and Nick Fiorillo were runners up for that national award.

DeGarlais, a senior, plans to attend the University of Washington in the fall.