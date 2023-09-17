Two from Edmonds School District named semifinalists in 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Two Edmonds School District students were named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Forest Aubrey of Edmonds-Woodway High School and Vincent Clement of Mountlake Terrace High School are among approximately 16,000 who made the list nationwide.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.