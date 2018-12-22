Two flavors of RXBAR recalled due to possible peanut contamination

RXBAR — available at local retailers including PCC Community Markets and Trader Joe’s — has voluntarily recalled the following products because they may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanut, an allergen, limited to certain lots of product. No other RXBAR flavors or products are affected by the recall.

“People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

RXBAR Coconut Chocolate 1.83 OZ

UPC: 8-57777-00421-8

BEST BY: 06162019, 06152019

Code contains these first three letters: AC2, BC2

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt 1.83 OZ

UPC: 8-57777-00423-2

BEST BY: 06132019

Code contains these first three letters: AC2, BC2

Consumers who purchased the bars from either PCC or Trader Joe’s can return them for a full refund.